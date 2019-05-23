An emotional moment for Axis My India Psephologist @PradeepGuptaAMI as the pressure releases while his predictions stand vindicated #ResultsOnIndiaToday #ElectionResults2019 pic.twitter.com/8NvuO1RSyL — Rahul Kanwal (@rahulkanwal) May 23, 2019

On May 19, almost all exit polls had predicted a win for the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance in the Lok Sabha elections 2019. Now that the trends are in, suggesting an easy sweep for BJP, exit poll results have been proven true, despite the criticism around their validity and extrapolation of data.

Appearing on India Today news channel, election survey agency Axis My India’s Chairman and Managing Director Pradeep Gupta broke down during a live debate after the leads in Lok Sabha election results proved to be in sync with his organisation’s exit poll figures. Axis My India had conducted its exit poll in association with India Today.

News anchor Rahul Kanwal said, “We have been trolled mercilessly over the last several days by people who have said all kinds of things… hats off to every single member of that (Axis My India) team.” Anchor Rajdeep Sardesai also congratulated Gupta for his “remarkable job”.

Axis My India had predicted 354 seats for NDA, 92 for UPA, and 96 for other parties and candidates.