The Election Fix liveblog: Will Narendra Modi return as Prime Minister? We’re about to find out
Commentary and context from Scroll.in’s reporters.
Through this polling season, we have covered the most important stories, the most interesting commentary and the most entertaining memes. To help guide you through counting day, we put together this blog that will help you follow what’s happening across the country.
We also have other ways to pay attention to results: Our heartland tracker pays attention to the handful of states from which the BJP won the majority of its seats in 2014, the South Focus looks at politics beyond the Vindhyas, East Focus takes you to the battleground states of West Bengal and Odiasha and Key Fights tracks the 20 most interesting races.
Here on the Election Fix liveblog, however, we’ll try and give you context, insight and links to what you should be paying attention to as numbers come in. We’ll be in conversation with our reporters, who covered the election from around the country, and hope to surface the most important information at any given moment.
Live updates
7:45 am: Elections began way back on April 11 and continued, over 7 phases, through May 19. That evening, we also got the exit polls, which almost uniformly said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance would comfortably return to power.
7:30 am: Good morning and welcome to the Election Fix liveblog. We’re hoping to pull out the most important context, commentary and information for you, in conversation with Scroll.in’s reporters, on this liveblog.
To start off with, you could go back over previous issues of the Election Fix, our poll-season newsletter, that picked out the most important information for you over the last two months.