7:45 am: Elections began way back on April 11 and continued, over 7 phases, through May 19. That evening, we also got the exit polls, which almost uniformly said that the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance would comfortably return to power.

To start off with, you could go back over previous issues of the Election Fix, our poll-season newsletter, that picked out the most important information for you over the last two months.