Here is a 7+ minute video, from ABC, of Trump calling on multiple senior aides to defend him and vouch for his 'calm' demeanor in the infrastructure meeting with Democrats after Nancy Pelosi said that he'd had a temper tantrum. pic.twitter.com/iiLcrjnTe4 — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) May 23, 2019

United States President Donald Trump called on each of his aides to defend him publicly after reports stated that he stormed out of a meeting with Democrats within minutes on Wednesday.

He went on to address reporters and said he could not work with the Democrats as long as they were investigating him. Seemingly irked by news stories that he had lost his temper, Trump asked White House staff and advisors who were present at the meeting to talk about his temperament.

Those Trump called on include White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway, White House Director of Strategic Communications Mercedes Schlapp and Press Secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders.

He asked all of them to describe his temperament and back up his account of being calm and collected. “Very calm and straightforward, and clear, that we have to actually work and do good things for the American people,” Sanders said in reply while the others he called on also said things to the same effect.

Trump also attacked Pelosi, calling her a “mess” and said he, in contrast, is “an extremely stable genius.”