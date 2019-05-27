Play

Mount Agung, an active volcano on the island of Bali in Indonesia, erupted for four and a half minutes on May 24. In a statement, the Indonesian National Board for Disaster Management said that the volcano spewed incandescent lava in all directions for up to three kilometres.

The volcanic eruption also interrupted flight movements briefly. According to BBC, Mount Agung’s volcanic activity resumed in 2017, after an eruption in 1963 killed over a thousand people. No casualties were reported from the latest eruption, whose impact was limited to ash deposits on surrounding villages. The eruption lasted for four minutes and 30 seconds.