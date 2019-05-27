Play

Extreme weather conditions in the the United States refuse to let up. The Midwest is the latest victim, with multiple tornadoes and flooding reported from many parts, leading to scenes of destruction captured on video and posted on social media.

Two people were killed in the state of Oklahoma in a powerful tornado that hit on the night of May 26.

According to CNN, more than 170 tornadoes, resulting from a “deadly spring storm system”, were reported in the Midwest. Parts of Kansas, Iowa, and other states were already reeling under floods over the past week.

A mobile home park and a hotel in Oklahoma’s El Rono were also damaged, CNN reported.