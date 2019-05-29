Play

The lawmakers in the American state of New York are considering outlawing texting or looking at mobile phones while crossing streets.

The latest episode of The Daily Show with Trevor Noah featured a part of Fox News Channel’s show Fox and Friends, where well-known television personality Steve Doocy stepped out on the streets of New York to find out how people feel about the proposed ban. However, things did not go too well when Doocy could not find even one person to speak with him.

The Daily Show correspondent Ronny Chieng also went out to determine what constitutes emergencies that are to be exempted from the proposed ban. Among the many answers, one pedestrian told Chieng that she was discussing the television show Game of Thrones, and it was unanimously concluded that this was indeed an emergency.