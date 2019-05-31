Play

To celebrate the spirit of the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, transportation network company Uber has collaborated with artists across the world for a new fan anthem for the sporting extravaganza.

Titled Way-O, Way-O, the song has been composed and produced by Michael McCleary and features musicians like Jahmiel from Jamaica, Catherine Taylor Dawson from the United Kingdom, Simba Diallo from New Zealand, Khayelitsha United Mambazo from South Africa – and Indian pop band Sanam.

Sanam is a four-member Mumbai-based group, named for its lead singer Sanam Puri.