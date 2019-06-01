Play

Addressing the graduating class of 2019 at Harvard University, German Chancellor Angela Merkel issued warnings on the perils of isolationism and right-wing nationalism. In what seemed like a speech filled with jibes against US President Donald Trump, Merkel attacked policies that have defined the Trump presidency, including protectionism and building walls.

She recounted how tearing down the Berlin Wall allowed her to start a career in politics and said walls exist “in people’s minds” but “walls can collapse”.

Although she never mentioned Trump by name, Merkel said we had to have “truthfulness in our attitude toward others”, which “requires us not to describe lies as truth and truth as lies.” Several lines, which were spoken by Merkel in German and translated into English, were given standing ovations by the audience. She was also received an honorary degree from the college.