The Indian cricket team has a new theme song for the ICC Cricket World Cup season. Released by German multinational brand Puma, the song Sock Them has been sung by rapper Divine and features him in the video along with cricketer and captain of the Indian side, Virat Kohli.

The song takes inspiration from Kohli’s first-ever century in Australia’s Perth which came in December 2018. It was also the first Test century by an Indian in Perth since Sachin Tendulkar’s in 1992. On scoring his hundred, Kohli had suggested with a gesture that he lets his bat do the talking.

Play Watch Kohli's 'let the bat do the talking' gesture at 2.40, replay at 3.24

The song also features Puma brand ambassadors boxer Mary Kom and cricketer Sushma Verma. Kohli, too, is one of the brand ambassadors for Puma.