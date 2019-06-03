#WATCH Baghpat: Two Army jawans(one with a red bag and one in green kurta) thrashed by restaurant employees yesterday after a minor argument.More than 7 people have been arrested by Police. (Note: Abusive language) pic.twitter.com/Of0oaDWdr5 — ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) June 2, 2019

Two army jawans were beaten up by the employees of a restaurant in Uttar Pradesh’s Baghpat after an argument broke out between them and another person.

A video of the incident was posted by ANI, and reports said seven or eight employees of the restaurant were arrested, with a further probe being launched. Circle Officer Ramnand Kushwaha said the restaurant staff got involved in the argument and it turned into a physical fight.

Ramnand Kushwaha,CO: Two Army jawans were having lunch at a restaurant when they had an argument with a person, then the restaurant staff got involved and a fight broke out. Case registered and 7-8 restaurant employees have been arrested, further probe underway. #Baghpat

In the video, the jawans in plain clothes were seen being attacked by a large crowd. One of the soldiers, Amit tried to fight them and was injured in the attack, NDTV reported.