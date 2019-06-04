After the Trinamool Congress and Bharatiya Janata Party blamed each other for the violencein West Bengal during the elections, state chief minister Mamata Banerjee reportedly asked party members to “recapture” its offices in the state from the BJP.

Banerjee visited the Naihati area of North 24 Parganas district and “recaptured” an office which had the BJP party symbol and name written in it. In a video of the incident that is believed to have taken place on May 30, she painted the TMC party symbol on the walls.

ANI reported that the building was allegedly captured by supporters of BJP MP Arjun Singh, who won from Barrackpore.

“We have been told to recapture the party offices which had been occupied by the BJP workers after the Lok Sabha polls as early as possible,” an unnamed senior TMC leader was quoted as saying by NDTV after a core committee meeting of the party on Friday.