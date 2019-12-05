Watch: Princess Anne didn't want to greet Trump, not even when she was prompted by the Queen
The Queen and Princess Anne appeared to have a momentary argument.
The reception hosted at Buckingham Palace for NATO leaders is proving to be the source of considerable entertainment surrounding US President Donald Trump.
After various heads of state, including Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on camera joking about Trump’s peculiar behaviour, comes the above video.
While the Queen, along with her son, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the reception by shaking hands, Princess Anne remains on the sidelines, seen in the doorway on the left of the frame.
On being prompted by the Queen to join, Princess Anne signals her reluctance. Naturally, social media users were endlessly amused.
Here are some of the responses.
