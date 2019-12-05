The Queen chastising Princess Anne for not greeting Trump and Anne not giving a single shit is the mood we all need to take into today pic.twitter.com/W5cCFlq2Ui — Hannah Jane Parkinson (@ladyhaja) December 4, 2019

The reception hosted at Buckingham Palace for NATO leaders is proving to be the source of considerable entertainment surrounding US President Donald Trump.

After various heads of state, including Canada Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson, and French President Emmanuel Macron were caught on camera joking about Trump’s peculiar behaviour, comes the above video.

While the Queen, along with her son, Prince Charles and Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall, welcome Donald and Melania Trump to the reception by shaking hands, Princess Anne remains on the sidelines, seen in the doorway on the left of the frame.

On being prompted by the Queen to join, Princess Anne signals her reluctance. Naturally, social media users were endlessly amused.

Here are some of the responses.

I want them to lead the cast of Golden Girls remake, so marvellous. pic.twitter.com/5ixpo1t1hn — Christopher Lauer (@Schmidtlepp) December 4, 2019

Her face at the beginning - she knows exactly what she’s doing. pic.twitter.com/QRhlpYzX17 — Gary Hills (@garyhills) December 4, 2019

Does Charles always scratch his nose with his middle finger??? 😂😂 — Laurie Jacobsen (@lauriejacobsen) December 4, 2019

Love that Charlie boy does a "something in my eye middle finger" then puts hands in pockets to avoid the handshake. — Mr Wilf (@mr_wilf) December 4, 2019

Also watch

Heads of state, including Trudeau, Macron and Johnson, gossip about Donald Trump

American healthcare costs make British citizens hilariously aghast

Also read

Donald Trump impeachment: President misused office for his political gains, says Democrats’ report