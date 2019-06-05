Play

On May 24, JR Rowling’s Harry Potter franchise announced a new series of non-fiction ebooks, which will be released starting June 27. Titled Harry Potter: A Journey Through…, the series will acquaint the readers more deeply with some of the subjects taught at the Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.

According to Pottermore, these ebooks are a “chance to absorb the colourful characters and curious incidents of the real history of magic in a more compact form”.

The series will feature four different ebooks based on subjects taught at Hogwarts, and the first ones to be released will be those on Potions and Herbology, and Charms and Defence Against the Dark Arts. For those wondering about these subjects, here are some video refreshers (above and below).

Play

Play

Play

Another pair of ebooks scheduled to be released later will deal with Divination and Astronomy, and Care of Magical Creatures.

Play

Play

The books will be available in four languages – English, French, Italian, and German – upon release.