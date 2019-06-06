Watch: Here is the amazing sight of a dog participating in devotional songs at a Pune temple
Watch this adorable dog syncing with the rest of the singers.
Sushma Date from Pune has recently shared a video of an unusual participant at a singing session in a temple, catching the attention of social media.
Date’s video features a dog seemingly joining in to sing devotional songs at a local temple in Pune. According to the information provided by Date, the dog joins the singing at the temple every Thursday without fail. The Twitter user also mentioned that the dog then takes its share of “prasad” before heading back.
The video has received an overwhelming response on Twitter, garnering close to six thousand likes and over two thousand retweets.