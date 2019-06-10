Play

Bill Gates and Warren Buffet took a break from their schedules to spend some quality time together serving ice creams and competing with each other to see who made desserts faster.

During a recent trip to Omaha, Nebraska, the Microsoft co-founder and the Chairman of Berkshire Hathaway served a shift at the fast food chain Dairy Queen, a soft serve ice cream and fast-food restaurants owned by a subsidiary of Berkshire Hathaway.

They greeted customers and served them with ice cream and got a chance to make Dairy Queen’s famous Blizzard, a dessert that includes cookies and sundaes and is served upside down. Posting a video of their adventure, Gates said he was a “quicker study” when it came to making blizzards.