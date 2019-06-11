Watch: Another India-Pakistan game, another ‘Mauka Mauka’ ad, another effort to stoke aggression
Promotions for the match, scheduled for June 16, have begun.
Star Sports’s advertisement campaign “Mauka Mauka” is back for the much-awaited India-versus-Pakistan Cricket World Cup match scheduled for June 16.
Since the match between the arch-rivals falls on the same day as Father’s Day, the advertisement features India as the father of Pakistan and Bangladesh. It also shows a funny version of a portrait of England’s Queen Elizabeth II (perhaps because the series is being played in England, although the significance of England in the creation of Pakistan from India cannot be ignored). The video has accumulated over a million views on YouTube within a day of its release.
The “Mauka Mauka” series was started by Star Sports during the 2015 Cricket World Cup and was originally designed only for India-Pakistan matches. The first instalment in the series featured a rundown of all the times India and Pakistan clashed at the World Cup, and how the latter always lost.
The response that the advertisement garnered encouraged its makers to expand the series to India’s other matches as well.
One of the advertisements in the series in 2015 also featured critically-acclaimed actor Sanjay Mishra as a supporter of India, involved in a rap battle of sorts with the opponents.
The “Mauka Mauka” series also made a comeback before the India-Pakistan match of the 2016 T20 World Cup.