Watch: Crowd chants 'chor, chor' as Vijay Mallya leaves the Oval after World Cup match
Impending extradition does not seem to keeping the former industrialist from enjoying his cricket.
Fugitive economic offender Vijay Mallya was met with chants of “chor, chor” at the Oval stadium on Monday, where he had gone to watch the India-versus-Australia World Cup cricket match with members of his family.
Surrounded by hollering Indians, the former Kingfisher Airlines chief refused to make a statement to the media apart from saying, “I am just making sure my mother does not get hurt.”
After the match, Mallya posted a photo of himself and his son on social media. Several Twitter users commented with “chor” memes on the thread, while one user posted a video of Indian fans chanting “Vijay Mallya chor hai,” inside the stadium as well.
The 63-year-old Mallya is wanted in India on charges of fraud and money-laundering and for defaulting on loans amounting to Rs 9,000 crores. He has been absconding from India since March, 2016.