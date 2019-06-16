Play

On the occasion of Fathers’ Day, youth media organisation Yuvaa has released a video that examines the different aspects of a father-son relationship in India, in the form of a poem.

Titled Dear Papa, I Don’t Like You, the video has been written and directed by Divyanshu Malhotra, and features actor Rajat Barmecha, rapper SlowCheeta, and actor Prit Kamani.

The narrators not only talk about the little things that fathers do for their children, but also tackle more sensitive issues like masculinity. The trio questions why speaking in a loud voice, being the head of the family, and being unemotional are essential for a father to prove he’s a man.

Of course, since it is for Father’s Day, the poem ends on a predictably sweet note.