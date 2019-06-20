Watch: A dog saves a child from falling into a stream when trying to retrieve her ball
The dog also got the ball back.
A child is about to reach into a stream to retrieve a ball, but the dog behind her knows it’s dangerous. As a video posted on Twitter shows, the dog prevents her, even if a little unceremoniously, from risking her life.
Not surprisingly, social media cannot have enough of the video, which is being retweeted in huge numbers, and has led to a stream of comments (one of which asks, perhaps pertinently, where the parents are).