United States President Donald Trump has said that he had told Apple’s Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook not to expand the technology company’s production in India. “I said I don’t want you [Apple] building in India,” said Trump, adding that he had told Cook that “India can take care of themselves, they are doing very well”.

Claiming that it was “very hard” to sell US goods in India, Trump stated that India had offered not to charge tariffs on products from his country. “India is one of the highest tariff nations in the world,” Trump said, reiterating his administration’s position.

Later in the day, India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar reiterated that trade talks between India and the US were still underway.

The Bangladeshi Police has alleged that three Indians were among a group of 78 “pushed” across a river into Bangladesh on May 8. The group was rescued from the Mandarbaria area of the Sundarbans in Satkhira, according to a report by the country’s police.

The three purported Indians were arrested for entering Bangladesh without documents, said the report. They were said to be from Gujarat.

The Gujarat Police rejected allegations that the group had been pushed into the water.

On the instructions of the Bharatiya Janata Party, Mandi MP and actor Kangana Ranaut deleted a social media post about US President Trump asking Apple chief Tim Cook not to expand manufacturing in India. In another post, Ranaut said she regretted “posting that very personal opinion”.

In the now-deleted post, the Mandi MP had listed three points comparing Trump with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The Hindutva party had earlier in September stated that Ranaut was not "authorised to make such a statement on behalf of BJP".

President Droupadi Murmu has sought the Supreme Court’s opinion about its ruling on April 8 that set timelines for governors and the president to grant assent to bills passed by legislatures. The president asked whether such timelines could be set in the absence of legal provisions.

The court had ruled that Tamil Nadu Governor RN Ravi's decision to withhold assent to 10 bills, some of which had been pending since January 2020, and refer them to the president after they were re-enacted by the Assembly was "illegal and erroneous". The court also imposed a three-month deadline on the president to approve or reject such bills.

The Madhya Pradesh High Court has said it will monitor the police’s investigation against Bharatiya Janata Party leader Vijay Shah for his remarks purportedly targeting Colonel Sofia Qureshi. The court said it felt compelled to do so to ensure that the police “acts fairly in accordance with law without being influenced by any extraneous pressures or directions”.

Qureshi was one of the official spokespersons during the Ministry of External Affairs’ media briefings relating to Operation Sindoor.

Shah on Tuesday said that those who had widowed the daughters of India had been taught a lesson by Prime Minister Narendra Modi "by sending the sister from their own community", alluding to Qureshi. The court had on Wednesday directed the police to register a case against Shah, a state minister.