Watch: News anchor enters hospital ICU to report on encephalitis, gets brickbats on social media
Aaj Tak’s Anjana Om Kashyap was accused of obstructing doctors and nurses from doing their work.
At last count, 127 children have lost their lives in the ongoing encephalitis outbreak in Bihar, 108 of them from Muzaffarpur. Aaj Tak news anchor Anjana Om Kashyap visited Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital in the city to report on the situation, but the reactions to her efforts were far from laudatory.
Many on social media were concerned about how she was allowed to enter the ICU in the first place along with a camera, an act that might have interfered with doctors and nurses going about their duties.
According to Twitter users, in her bid to extract answers from the medical staff, Kashyap ended up heckling them instead of the accosting ministers and politicians. It was also pointed out that such tough questions should be asked of politicians.