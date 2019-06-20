#Update: Video of CCTV camera overlooking the city of #Niigata shaking at the 6.6 magnitude of a #earthquake in #Japan, triggering a #Tsunami alarm at the western coastal areas. pic.twitter.com/KKd7NII43w — Sotiri Dimpinoudis (@sotiridi) June 18, 2019

A powerful earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck northwest Japan on the evening of June 18. At least 26 people were reported to be injured according to the Japan Times.

The report further added that a “10-centimetre tsunami was reported at Niigata port just after midnight, but the Meteorological Agency lifted the tsunami advisories for all three prefectures at 1.02 am”.

A frightening CCTV video from the city of Niigata has been made available on social media, from which the intensity of the quake can be imagined. The CCTV camera appears to be mounted at a height and shakes furiously as the earthquake strikes.