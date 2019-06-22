Play

India is facing the worst water crisis in its history, according to a NITI Aayog report. Twenty-one Indian cities, it has been predicted, will run out of groundwater by 2020, and 40% of the country’s population may not have access to clean drinking water by 2030. NITI Aayog has also stated that India stands on the 120th position out of 122 countries in water quality index.

The latest episode of political satirist Akash Banerjee’s web show The Desh Bhakt is a comment on the severity of India’s water crisis, and what can be done to avert it.

Banerjee lists rainwater harvesting, smart water management, efficient agricultural practices, the health of water bodies, and immediate focus on the reality of climate change as simple steps of averting the water crisis, as suggested by environmentalist Vimlendu Jha.

Banerjee’s video also explores issues like the supply of unclean water to households, a minimal fine on Virat Kohli for using drinking water to wash luxury cars, and the fact that nobody in India seems to care about the impending crisis since people are more interested in “what Pakistan is doing”.