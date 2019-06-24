The Chinese version of “ankhain khuli hon ya hon band” is the most legendary video ever uploaded on the internet. Always lifts my mood.

Posting it here again so it never dies. pic.twitter.com/uZC8MZF28D — Khan Boring Company (@KhanBoringCo) June 21, 2019

There is no question about the far-reaching popularity of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, which goes well beyond geographical and cultural borders. In yet another example, a video of a famous song featuring the actor lip-syncing has resurfaced on Twitter and is being shared widely.

The Chinese version of the song Aankhon Khuli Ho Ya Ho Band from the 2001 Bollywood movie Mohabbatein was tweeted by a user with the handle @KhanBoringCo, in an attempt to “never let the video die”. The tweet called the video “most legendary one ever uploaded on the internet”.