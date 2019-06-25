Watch: An injured dog walking to a pharmacy to get treatment is melting hearts online
This dog knew what it was doing.
A video of a dog walking into a pharmacy to seek treatment for an injury has gone viral on the internet.
The incident is believed to have taken place in Istanbul, Turkey. CCTV footage shows the dog walking into a pharmacy and being greeted by another
putting its paw forward in front of a woman, apparently a staff member, who came forward to help the animal. The dog then receives treatment for the injury and offers gestures of love and submission in return.
This video is being shared widely on social media.