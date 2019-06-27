Play

In her acclaimed maiden speech on June 25, first-time Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra warned that the Constitution is under threat and listed seven signs that indicating that “there is a danger of fascism rising in India”. She ended her address by quoting from an Urdu poem by Rahat Indori titled “Agar Khilaaf Hain Hone Do” (If They Are Against, Let Them Be).

Born Rahat Qureshi, Indori taught Urdu at Indore University before going on to write lyrics for such Bollywood movies as Munnabhai MBBS, Khuddar, and Mission Kashmir.

Here is a translation of the poem from the Urdu by Maaz Bin Bilal.