Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Mahant Balaknath had a close shave on Saturday after a helicopter he was flying appeared to lose control mid-air.

The helicopter carrying the 35-year-old lawmaker from Alwar went into a spin soon after taking off. Onlookers yelled and waved in panic from ground level.

Fortunately, the pilot managed to regain control of the craft a few seconds later and the flight returned to its original path.

Balaknath was reported uninjured in the incident.