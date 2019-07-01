#WATCH Alwar: Chopper with Alwar BJP MP Mahant Balaknath onboard appeared to have lost control but regained it later and flew off. #Rajasthan pic.twitter.com/aIHaIHTMuh — ANI (@ANI) June 30, 2019

Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Mahant Balaknath had a close shave on Saturday after a helicopter he was flying appeared to lose control mid-air.

The helicopter carrying the 35-year-old lawmaker from Alwar went into a spin soon after taking off. Onlookers yelled and waved in panic from ground level.

Fortunately, the pilot managed to regain control of the craft a few seconds later and the flight returned to its original path.

Balaknath was reported uninjured in the incident.