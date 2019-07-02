A hilarious video that shows a cow participating in a football game has gained immense popularity online, drawing appreciation of the cow’s footballing skills.

In the video, the cow, though slow to join, can later be seen hanging on to the ball, as commentators like to put it, while other players attempt to retrieve it from her without irritating her. After one of them does manage to get hold of it, the cow becomes actively involved in the game, chasing the ball wherever it goes.

The video was reportedly shot somewhere in Goa, and has been widely shared on social media.