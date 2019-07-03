The latest challenge to take over the internet is the bottle cap challenge.

With the participant list boasting of celebrities like John Mayer, Ellie Goulding, Akshay Kumar et al, the bottle cap challenge can be counted among the likes of the Kiki challenge, the ten-year challenge, etc. It involves unscrewing a bottle cap with the sole of the shoe after spinning and delivering a roundhouse kick on the cap.

Like all other challenges, the origin of the bottle cap too is difficult to trace. However, a New York Post report has said that it was possibly kicked off after Taekwondo champion Farabi Davletchin posted a video on Instagram.

Almost 20,000 posts with #BottleCapChallenge have been posted on Instagram, even as the challenge spills over to other social media platforms.