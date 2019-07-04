Play

Over a million people on Japan’s Kyushu island have been asked to evacuate following heavy rainfall, BBC has reported. Warnings of landslides and floods, too, have been issued.

Kyushu has reportedly received 1,000 mm of rainfall since June 28, with no relief in sight for a few more days. Japan’s Meteorological Agency has predicted that parts of the island might receive a month’s rainfall in just 24 hours.

All residents of Kagoshima city, Kirishima and Aira have been ordered to evacuate and move to safer locations.

Heavy rain warnings force one million people to evacuate the southern most island of Kyushu, Japan.



Get more on this story here: https://t.co/DapZXOaNKj pic.twitter.com/NvpFvf29XR — Sky News (@SkyNews) July 3, 2019

In July 2018, around 200 people in Japan had died due to flooding.