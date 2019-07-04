When it rains heavily in Mumbai..... pic.twitter.com/rmn751JyaB — José Covaco (@HoeZaay) July 4, 2019

Former MTV host José Covaco is well-known for his dubbed videos. In the latest example of his skills, Covaco lent his voice to create a parody of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis’s visit to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation’s control room to take stock of the floods in Mumbai. The result is hilarious.

Covaco’s dubbing is rather blunt, with all of the chief minister’s questions about “what is happening” getting the same response: flooding. He also attempts to focus attention to the problem of garbage in the city, hinting that all the waste that people throw in the open clogs drains and adds to flooding.

In 2017, Covaco had conducted a “mock investigation” of potholes on roads in a Mumbai locality. The hilarious video had gained immense attention on social media.