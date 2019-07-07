Play

Brazilian musician João Gilberto, often called the father of Bossa Nova, died on July 6 at his residence in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, The Guardian reported. He was 88 years old. The cause of death was not disclosed by the family.

His was a long and illustrious career, marked by innumerable performances and recordings that have left their mark on modern jazz and on legions of fans.

Gilberto’s record Chega de Saudade, released in 1959, marked the beginning of the bossa nova style of music, the phrase translating into “new trend”. Chega de Saudade (No More Blues) had music by Antonio Carlos Jobim and lyrics by Vinícius de Moraes. The sophistication of this music style was nothing like Brazil had seen before, giving impetus to its popularity.

Also inn 1959, Gilberto and Jobim had “helped to contribute” the music of the film Orfeu Negro.

Gilberto’s new style was an international hit. In November 1962, he played a historic concert at Carnegie Hall in New York.

Here are two other notable performances by Gilberto.

