Actor-turned-politician Jaya Prada is in the news once again, this time for a mildly embarrassing mistake. On July 1, the Bharatiya Janata Party leader visited a school in Uttar Pradesh’s Rampur and took over the classroom to teach the students. However, things didn’t quite go as planned in what should have been a video-op.

In a video posted by the Hindi television channel ABP news, Jaya Prada is seen writing “India is my country” on the board – except that she misspells country as “contry” and does not seem to realise the error.

Jaya Prada was invited to Rampur as the chief guest to promote Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath’s campaign to encourage students to enrol in schools, Financial Express reported.

In May 2019, Jaya Prada had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha elections from Rampur constituency. She lost to Samajwadi Party’s Azam Khan.