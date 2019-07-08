Prompt & daring action by MSF staff Sh Manoj & Ashok, deployed with RPF saved life of a sr citizen who attempted suicide at Mumbai Central Station. His family expressed deep gratitude to them. @drmbct

On July 6, a man attempted to commit suicide at the Mumbai Central Railway Station by sitting on the railway track in the path of a train about to arrive. An officer of the Maharashtra Security Force – later joined by another – spotted him when commuters began shouting in alarm, and whisked him away to safety.

A video of the incident was posted by Western Railway on Twitter. The two security officials were identified as Manoj and Abhishek. They were deployed with the Railway Protection Force.