The National Weather Service issued a flash flood emergency in Washington, D.C. metropolitan area as roads and backyards flooded and a rush of water poured through the ceiling of the Virginia Square Metro stop in Arlington, Virginia pic.twitter.com/f2kU9bdUNf — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) July 8, 2019

On July 8, the United States’ capital Washington DC saw its seventh-wettest July day since 1871 after 8.4 cm of rain lashed the city in just one hour, causing flash floods.

Washington DC flash flood. Drains couldn't keep up at a federal building causing mini geyser. #flooding #WashingtonDC pic.twitter.com/Cz2nxVhrx1 — Chris Hartranft (@HartranftChris) July 8, 2019

“This is a life-threatening situation. Seek higher ground now,” news agency AP quoted the National Weather Service as announcing as torrential rains battered Washington DC. Virginia’s Arlington county also received a heavy amount of rainfall, disrupting normal life.

Flash Flood Emergency for the Washington DC metro area this morning!



Permission By: June S. @WeatherBug - Download the app for free weather alerts and more! #Flood #Flooding #Flooded #FlashFlood pic.twitter.com/dNAsiq4r36 — Live Storm Chasers (@Livestormchaser) July 8, 2019

Here's what the major D.C. floods looked like across the region — including inside the White House pic.twitter.com/XvCCM5H9Wj — TicToc by Bloomberg (@tictoc) July 8, 2019

The flash floods were also reported to have caused delays at the Reagan National Airport. Train tracks in Virginia faced “washout conditions”, affecting service, CNN reported.

Minutes after receiving a flash #flood warning ⚠️ here in the Washington DC area. #ClimateChangeIsReal pic.twitter.com/ZU1GiDP5Nj — Bassam Sebti (@bsebti) July 8, 2019

WATCH: A Frederick, Md., park is inundated with rushing flood waters after severe weather struck the area on Monday. Flash flood warnings are in effect for Washington, D.C. and surrounding areas until the early afternoon, @wusa9 reports. pic.twitter.com/oJshdyKCed — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) July 8, 2019

Even the White House was not spared. Pictures of drenched floors of offices in the basement of the White House also made their way to Twitter.

White House is leaking pic.twitter.com/rmfQBDiyCk — Betsy Klein (@betsy_klein) July 8, 2019

The flash flood prompted many Twitter users to tell US President Donald Trump that climate change is real. Trump has, in the past, made statements on how he thinks that climate change and global warming are a hoax.

That's #MotherNature teaching @realDonaldTrump that yes, #climatechange is real & is a #ClimateEmergency ⚡️ “Torrential rain produces intense floods and prompts emergency warning in Washington, DC”https://t.co/u5NKOlogJG — LK Sugarman (@lksugarman) July 8, 2019