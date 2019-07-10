What kinda psychopathic behavior is this?! pic.twitter.com/T8AIdGpmuS — Optimus Primal (@BlindDensetsu) June 29, 2019

A video that showed a woman licking ice cream at a supermarket and putting the carton back on the shelf was posted on Twitter on June 29. Texas police have now said that they have identified the woman, who is a juvenile, CNN reported. The video (above) had sparked a massive outrage against the contamination of the ice cream.

The incident reportedly inspired a 36-year-old man from Louisiana to repeat the act. Lenise Martin III was arrested on July 6 on charges of criminal mischief for licking ice cream and poking his finger in it before putting it back on the shelf.

NOT AGAIN!! Another person accused of licking ice cream THIS TIME IN LOUISIANA, has been arrested. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, this guy licked the ice cream in a Belle Rose store. @WAFB

THIS TIME IN LOUISIANA, has been arrested. According to the Assumption Parish Sheriff's Office, this guy licked the ice cream in a Belle Rose store.

Following the reports of the contamination of ice cream, many people on the internet began posting videos of furtively picking up ice cream cartons at supermarkets – and buying them! This new trend is being called #IceCreamChallenge.

Where’s the challenge, though?