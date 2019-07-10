Watch: After videos of people licking ice cream, social media is now taking the #IceCreamChallenge
Except it is not much of a challenge, is it now?
A video that showed a woman licking ice cream at a supermarket and putting the carton back on the shelf was posted on Twitter on June 29. Texas police have now said that they have identified the woman, who is a juvenile, CNN reported. The video (above) had sparked a massive outrage against the contamination of the ice cream.
The incident reportedly inspired a 36-year-old man from Louisiana to repeat the act. Lenise Martin III was arrested on July 6 on charges of criminal mischief for licking ice cream and poking his finger in it before putting it back on the shelf.
Following the reports of the contamination of ice cream, many people on the internet began posting videos of furtively picking up ice cream cartons at supermarkets – and buying them! This new trend is being called #IceCreamChallenge.
Where’s the challenge, though?