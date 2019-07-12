Play

The video for rapper Badshah’s new single Paagal has amassed over 80 million views within a day and a half of its release on YouTube. These are big numbers when put alongside the 74.6 million views that K-Pop group BTS’s video of Boy With Luv feat. Halsey received in a day, which has made it the most-watched video on YouTube till date.

Sony Music India, the song’s record label, has claimed that Paagal got up to 75 million views in 24 hours since its release on July 10, and has thus broken BTS’s world record. Following BTS’s Boy With Love in the list of most-watched videos on YouTube in a day is the video for Taylor Swift’s Me! feat. Brendon Urie, which got 65.2 million views in 24 hours.

Paagal has been written, composed, produced and performed by Badshah. The video features model Rose Romero and has been directed by Marlon Pena. The video intercuts between different locations where Badshah raps, with a bevy of dancers behind and around him.