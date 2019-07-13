Play

The video of the personnel of the 9th Indian Reserve Battalion marching to the tune of an old Bollywood song offers a departure from military beats during drill.

The leader of the troop can be heard singing a version of the famous “badminton song” Dhal Gaya Din from the 1970 Hindi film Humjoli while the soldiers marched to its rhythm. It might not exactly be the way the song was sung in the film, though (original below).

According to the website Eastmojo, the video was shot at Sagaing in Nagaland’s Phek district. “During this course, the boys are made to undergo a lot of physical and mental exercises. They get tired. So, just to make them lively, the instructor sings to make everybody participate in the drill, not only physically but also mentally,” a source in the Nagaland Police was quoted as saying.