Watch: The Ambanis make an effusive birthday video for Shloka Mehta Ambani, but with a clear message
While Nita Ambani thanked Shloka for turning Antilla into ‘the world’s biggest food destination’, Mukesh and Akash Ambani talked about having children.
The Ambani and the Mehta families have teamed up to feature in a fairy-tale-princess-themed video to wish Shloka Mehta Ambani on her birthday on July 11. Shloka, the daughter of diamantaire Russell Mehta, married Mukesh Ambani’s son Akash Ambani at a grand ceremony on March 9, 2019. What caught people’s attention in the birthday video was the subtle but evident pressure on Shloka to have a child.
While Mukesh Ambani and brother-in-law Anant Ambani clearly spelled out their wishes for Shloka to become a mother by her next birthday, husband Akash Ambani hinted at it unsubtly with a wink and a wish to “create new things”.
The video has irked many social media users for putting pressure to have children – the kind that many women go through immediately after they get married.
The video also featured other members of the Ambani family, including Nita Ambani, Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal, Shloka’s parents, and her friends.