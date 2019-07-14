Five videos to watch before the launch of Chandrayaan-2
Chandrayaan-2 is one of Isro’s most complex missions since its inception: Former chairman K Kasturirangan
The Indian Space Research Organisation is all set to launch the country’s second lunar mission, Chandrayaan 2, at 2.51 am on Monday. The mission involves putting a lunar orbiter in place around the moon, and landing a rover on the surface of the earth’s satellite.
The vehicle of choice for the mission is a Geosynchronous Satellite Launch Vehicle Mark-III. Here’s why Isro calls the GSLV “India’s most capable launch vehicle to date”.
In another video, P Kunnikrishnan, director of the UR Rao Satellite Centre, highlights the challenges faced during the development of Chandrayaan-2.
Congratulating the team for their efforts, former Isro chairman K Kasturirangan has said that he is happy to see the organisation embark on one of its most complex missions since its inception.