drunk woody harrelson being kept from his seats at wimbledon is a huge mood pic.twitter.com/kjh7rMZt0p — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Watching Woody Harrelson watching Wimbledon is a mood, and the internet cannot get enough of it.

The Hollywood actor, an avid fan of tennis, had the time of his life – unintentionally rewarding viewers with several meme-worthy moments. Even commentators turned to sum up match moments with references to the Zombieland actor.

Whether it was annoyance or happiness, Harrelson’s spectrum of emotions were immortalised online – especially by a Twitter user @TylerRuins TV who even changed his user name to #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian.

There was this one instance where a Wimbledon security guard prevented Harrelson from returning to the stands. The Hunger Games actor had left his seat to get a glass of white wine, but all the haggling in the world couldn’t get him past security.

During a break in play, he returned, of course, sporting a most spectacular hat.

HE’S BACK BABAYYYY pic.twitter.com/pby95he2c6 — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

Woody Harrelson drinking a beer while waiting to be allowed back to his seat is a mood pic.twitter.com/HfMgV2sco5 — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) July 13, 2019

As Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah took to the court against Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin, Harrelson watched eagerly from the stands. In an unfortunate turn of events, though, French pro Mahut was struck in the face by a returning ball.

Naturally, Harrelson was in shock.

woody is entering the next plane of existence pic.twitter.com/cqlQqjQfje — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

As one twitter user said, “The cut to Woody Harrelson here, is the best directing you’ll see all year.”

Tennis player at Wimbledon gets hit in groin



Director: CUT TO WOODY HARRELSON

pic.twitter.com/o2zWLNRGer — Brad Galli (@BradGalli) July 13, 2019

There was also a moment when Harrelson remained in his seat, checking his phone, even after everyone had seemingly left the stands.

can someone check on woody pic.twitter.com/LFunpC0pNj — #1 Woody Harrelson @ Wimbledon Documentarian (@TylerRuinsTV) July 13, 2019

A stirring tale of loss, endurance and triumph at #Wimbledon in three acts, starring @WoodyHarrelson pic.twitter.com/8BUuUqybbm — Chris Joseph (@byChrisJoseph) July 13, 2019

References were also made to the usually energetic British Speaker John Bercow. “Order!” as he would say.