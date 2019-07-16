Watch: Chimpanzee escapes from enclosure in China zoo, knocks down keeper, terrifies visitors
A tranquilliser gun came to the rescue.
On July 12 at Hefei Wildlife Park, Hefei City, East China a chimpanzee escaped from its designated enclosure and knocked down its keeper, causing panic among visitors.
After it bounded away to the roof, it had to be shot with a tranquilliser gun by the police and returned to its enclosure thereafter.
The video was posted on social media by China Global Television Network.