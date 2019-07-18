An extremely low landing by a British Airways jet at the Skiathos Airport of Greece terrified tourists recently.

As the video, people standing on the road just behind the landing strip were seen ducking to evade the aircraft, which skimmed close over their heads before landing. The aircraft was an Embraer E190, the Independent reported.

Skiathos Airport has often been called the St Maarten of Europe. The airport on the Caribbean island of St Maarten is a popular tourist attraction for its low landings and location next to a beach (below).