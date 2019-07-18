#WATCH Pithoragarh: Heavy rainfall followed by landslides hampers road connectivity in Goripur area of Munsyari. Students from Bothi village cross landslide-affected route to reach their college in Uchhaiti. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/IWpzmUlsQ5 — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

Heavy rainfall and landslides have hampered road connectivity in Uttarakhand’s Pithoragarh district. With no alternative route available, school and college students from Bothi village are forced to climb over landslide-affected routes to Uchhaiti.

Pithoragarh: A 108 ambulance carrying a pregnant woman got stuck in landslide-affected road connecting Madkot and Munsyari earlier today. The vehicle was later pushed out from the spot by locals. #Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/s2wz9TbRuo — ANI (@ANI) July 17, 2019

An ambulance carrying a pregnant woman was also stuck at a landslide-affected point connecting Madkot and Munsyari earlier. The vehicle was later pushed out of the spot by residents of the area.

On July 2 the Munsyari tehsil received 250 mm of rainfall leading to flooding and several landslides. A woman lost her life when she fell into a deep gorge after a boulder fell on her near Madkot, close to Munsyari.

Flooding and consequent loss of road connectivity are annual phenomena in the area now.

Pithoragarh: Students from Munsyari's Bothi village risk lives to reach their school in Uchhaiti after the roads on the route were damaged due to landslides following heavy rains in Uttarakhand pic.twitter.com/uvJzR1gmdC — ANI (@ANI) July 30, 2018 A report from almost exactly a year ago.

Last year, Pradeep Kumar, a geologist of the Geology and Mining Unit of the Uttarakhand government, told the Hindustan Times that the use of explosives in road construction is one of the key reasons for frequent flooding and landslides in Pithoragarh.