A video of forest officials saving a baby rhinoceros is earning praise across social media. Initially posted by a few officers of the Indian Forest Services, it has gone viral now.

“I am proud of working with the field staff of Kaziranga,” Arun Vignesh CS, an IFS officer, wrote on Twitter. In the video, officials on a boat and on a bamboo shaft are seen trying to lift the rhinoceros’s nose and mouth above the water level so that it can keep breathing, although it thrashes about to free itself.

The floods in Assam have claimed 28 human lives till now, and have affected almost 57 lakh people in the state.