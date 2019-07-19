Watch: A man uses his feet to swipe through an in-flight entertainment screen, Twitter is horrified
‘The next passenger in that seat will get Athlete's Mouth.’
A video of a man swiping through the menu on the in-flight entertainment panel with his bare feet has gone viral on the internet. Tweeted by Alafair Burke, a novelist from New York, the video left socia media horrified.
However, after some pointed out that the man may be differently-abled or suffering a muscular condition – forcing him to use his feet – Burke tweeted, “The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet.”
Sent to Burke by a friend who does not have a Twitter account, the video elicited led to several people swearing to wipe off plane surfaces from now on.
Others simply had a good laugh.