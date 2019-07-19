My friend who doesn’t have twitter sent this from her flight. It belongs on Twitter. pic.twitter.com/qG6d54V5Dd — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 15, 2019

A video of a man swiping through the menu on the in-flight entertainment panel with his bare feet has gone viral on the internet. Tweeted by Alafair Burke, a novelist from New York, the video left socia media horrified.

However, after some pointed out that the man may be differently-abled or suffering a muscular condition – forcing him to use his feet – Burke tweeted, “The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet.”

Gonna point out to everyone being judgemental on this: based strictly on what is shown, none of us know if that person has a muscular impairment that precludes their ability to lean forward and use their hands for this.



Let's practice less judgement and more compassion. — It is Time! (@Chirparrooo) July 15, 2019

The photographer confirms that she saw him walk on and off the plane, carrying his own bag. He just likes to watch TV with his bare feet. — Alafair Burke (@alafairburke) July 16, 2019

Sent to Burke by a friend who does not have a Twitter account, the video elicited led to several people swearing to wipe off plane surfaces from now on.

This is the most disturbing thing I’ve seen on twitter. — laney (@misslaneym) July 16, 2019

I have an issue with germs and feet so to me- this is beyond what is acceptable and this person needs to go to prison — laney (@misslaneym) July 16, 2019

This is exactly why Naomi Campbell wipes down everything she touches on a plane. I’m following her advice cuz these people are nasty. 😷 pic.twitter.com/h3aOEH3OZV — Rasheedah Najieb ♊️🐝🧘🏾‍♀️ (@sheedahsunshine) July 15, 2019

Others simply had a good laugh.

Everyone: “YOU CANT CALL THE COPS, WE’RE IN THE SKY!”



Me, regardless: pic.twitter.com/ScKl9Yyaeb — X (@XLNB) July 15, 2019

You fools, you nincompoops, for believing their fingers are any more sanitary than their feet. This human being was just in an Airport, nothing about them is clean — Kyle 🌱 (@KylePlantEmoji) July 16, 2019