A viral trend that has taken over all forms of social media gives users an idea of what they may look like when they are old. The application enabling this is called FaceApp, and has clocked over 100 million downloads on Google Play.

The app has attracted thousands of people, right from celebrities like Varun Dhawan to Jonas Brothers.

When you take a trip to the Year 3000. pic.twitter.com/O9Dxpwj6ex — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) July 16, 2019

However, the revelation that FaceApp’s parent company Wireless Labs is based in Russia, along with the terms of use of the app, have raised serious concerns.

According to the terms of FaceApp, its users grant the creators “a perpetual, irrevocable, nonexclusive, royalty-free, worldwide, fully-paid, transferable sub-licensable license to use, reproduce, modify, adapt, publish, translate, create derivative works from, distribute, publicly perform and display your user content…”

FaceApp has responded to fears of photos being misused with this message: “Most images are deleted from our servers within 48 hours from the upload date.”