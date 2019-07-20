Play

On July 20, 1969, Neil Armstrong and Edwin “Buzz Aldrin”, who were aboard the lunar landing module of the Apollo 11 spacecraft, became the first humans to set foot on the moon.

The lunar mission was broadcast to an audience numbering in millions on the earth. “That’s one small step for (a) man, one giant leap for mankind,” Armstrong had famously said when he stepped on the moon.

Google also celebrated the 50th anniversary of Nasa’s Apollo 11 mission with a video doodle.

The Google video is narrated by the command module pilot of Apollo 11, Michael Collins, who orbited around the moon while his fellow astronauts when down to the surface.

Here is the restored full version of Nasa’s original mission video, as aired in July 1969, here: