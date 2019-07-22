Caught on camera: Men on motorcycle rob petrol pump staff member in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh
The robbery was recorded on CCTV cameras installed at the petrol pump.
On July 20, three men rode up to a petrol pump in Aligarh, Uttar Pradesh and robbed a member of the staff. One of the robbers pointed a gun at the staff and wrestled the money out of him. The total amount stolen was Rs 2,500, news agency ANI reported.
According to further details provided by ANI, three men were involved in robbery, and a case has been registered.