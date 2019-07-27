Play

Dastan-e-Dilli is an Urdu poem by Adnan Mughal, traversing the diverse history of the city right from the days of the Delhi Sultanate to the current government. This is the first video in a new series called “Seena ba Seena” started by the Purani Dilli walo ki Baatein collective.

On July 24, Bharatiya Janata Party parliamentarian Vijay Goel suggested that the spelling of national capital Delhi be changed to ‘Dilli’, the Times of India reported. For those wondering why, Mughal’s poem offers some history.